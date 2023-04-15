Summit Global Investments Makes New $216,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

