Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

