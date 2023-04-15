Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

