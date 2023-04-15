Summit Global Investments Purchases 300 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Atrion were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atrion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atrion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Trading Down 0.5 %

ATRI opened at $644.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.07. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $534.99 and a 12 month high of $738.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

