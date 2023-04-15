Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 10,164 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

