Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 3,123 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

