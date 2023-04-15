Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,097 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.