Summit Global Investments Takes $164,000 Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,902 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

