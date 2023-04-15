Summit Global Investments Takes Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPFI opened at $21.09 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

