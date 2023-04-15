Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

