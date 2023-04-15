SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

