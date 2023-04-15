Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.39 and last traded at $105.64. 121,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,535,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

