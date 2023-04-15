SVB Leerink Comments on Innate Pharma S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

