SVB Leerink Comments on Innate Pharma S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
