Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL opened at $1.13 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
