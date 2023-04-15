Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

