Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

