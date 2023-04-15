T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

