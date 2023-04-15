T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 2.2 %

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

