Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) vs. Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Financial Survey

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.44 $363.14 million $7.68 34.35 Assure $10.98 million 0.31 -$30.11 million ($13.60) -0.22

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 6 6 0 2.50 Assure 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teleflex and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Teleflex presently has a consensus target price of $271.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Assure has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,991.50%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than Teleflex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 13.01% 15.87% 9.05% Assure -40.19% -149.37% -78.55%

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Assure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

