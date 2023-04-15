The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

