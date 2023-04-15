The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.