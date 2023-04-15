The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.46.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EL stock opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
