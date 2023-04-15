The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $4.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of INVZ opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
