The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

