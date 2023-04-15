The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

