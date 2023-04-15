The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

