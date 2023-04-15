The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head to Head Comparison

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 9 0 2.35 Standard Chartered 0 4 0 0 2.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $171.70, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 25.73% 12.88% 1.11% Standard Chartered 12.29% 6.84% 0.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $21.11 billion 2.31 $6.04 billion $13.87 8.79 Standard Chartered $23.98 billion N/A $2.95 billion $0.83 9.08

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard Chartered. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate and Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

