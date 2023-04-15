The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $41.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

