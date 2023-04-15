The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

