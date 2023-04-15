Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 579,754 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

