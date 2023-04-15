Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Down 2.3%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.79. 49,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 612,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Timken by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

