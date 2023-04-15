Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stock Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,348 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

TPLC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

