Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.52. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.47.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

