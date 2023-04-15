Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.52. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.47.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.