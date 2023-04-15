Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
