TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 4.9%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 111,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 852,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

TPI Composites Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 150,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

