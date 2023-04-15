Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 11,567 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

BBY opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

