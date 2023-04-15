TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 460,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

