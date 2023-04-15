Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Performance

CANN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trees has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Get Trees alerts:

About Trees

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.