Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trees Stock Performance
CANN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trees has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About Trees
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trees (CANN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.