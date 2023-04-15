Triumph Capital Management Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.