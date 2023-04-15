trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.97.
TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. trivago has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
