Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$63,621.58 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.

Tucows Price Performance

Tucows stock opened at C$25.65 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.62 and a 12-month high of C$83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

