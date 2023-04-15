TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $537.60

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 537.60 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 548.17 ($6.79), with a volume of 674932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($6.91).

A number of research firms recently commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) price target on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 886.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,247.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

