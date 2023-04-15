TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TuSimple by 18.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after buying an additional 1,321,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after buying an additional 544,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 1,595,044 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TuSimple Trading Up 1.5 %
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.