TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TuSimple by 18.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after buying an additional 1,321,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after buying an additional 544,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 1,595,044 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Trading Up 1.5 %

About TuSimple

Shares of TSP stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.