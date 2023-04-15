Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $484,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

