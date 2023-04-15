Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $363.93 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

