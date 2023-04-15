UGE International Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.31. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.89.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

