UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,802 shares of company stock worth $78,534. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

