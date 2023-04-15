United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.35. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

