Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.