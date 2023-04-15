Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

