Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.